Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.13-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-$3.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion. Gates Industrial also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.13-1.23 EPS.
Gates Industrial Trading Up 6.2 %
Shares of NYSE:GTES traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.94. 1,493,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,990. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GTES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.33.
About Gates Industrial
Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.
