Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) PT Raised to $14.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.11.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Shares of GTES opened at $13.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.97. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $16.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth $121,000.

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.