Gartner (NYSE:IT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.13 EPS

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13, RTT News reports. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 3,058.57%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.80- EPS.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $351.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $358.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.76.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $158,117.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total transaction of $71,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,256.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total value of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,026 shares of company stock worth $1,373,949 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 6.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth $299,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

