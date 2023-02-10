Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $53.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.57%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $420,501. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $856,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 279,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,549,000 after purchasing an additional 96,345 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,823,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,999,000 after purchasing an additional 116,776 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,325,000 after acquiring an additional 20,778 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

