G999 Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,752.15 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $8,752.15 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, G999 has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00082249 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00063422 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010393 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023486 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003913 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

