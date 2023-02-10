FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.04) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.05). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 349.26%. The firm had revenue of $19.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACRS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:ACRS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.00. 77,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,377. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,410,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,652,000 after buying an additional 95,974 shares during the period. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $628,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $381,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,220,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,616,635.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $381,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,220,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,616,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

