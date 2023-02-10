FY2024 EPS Estimates for Woodward, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Woodward in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the technology company will earn $3.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.75. The consensus estimate for Woodward’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.88 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Woodward Stock Performance

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WWD. StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

NASDAQ WWD traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.35. 17,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,511. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.47. Woodward has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.33 and a 200 day moving average of $95.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,522,000 after buying an additional 15,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Woodward by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after buying an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Woodward by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,755,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,588,000 after buying an additional 9,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 757,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,028,000 after buying an additional 99,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 484 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,881.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,712.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 27.64%.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.