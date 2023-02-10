FY2024 EPS Estimates for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.45. The consensus estimate for DuPont de Nemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DD. Mizuho upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average of $63.52. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $84.08.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DD. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Stories

