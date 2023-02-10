FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sirius XM in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sirius XM’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SIRI. Bank of America lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Sirius XM Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SIRI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.74. 1,415,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,913,451. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 7.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,196,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,247,000 after purchasing an additional 555,666 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Sirius XM by 21.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,094,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 189,642 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Articles

