FY2023 EPS Estimates for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Lowered by Analyst

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for DHT in a research report issued on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DHT’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DHT’s FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.42 million. DHT had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $10.39 on Friday. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of -0.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in DHT in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in DHT by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.63%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

