FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sempra Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Sempra in a research report issued on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $8.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.60. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sempra’s current full-year earnings is $8.90 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sempra’s FY2025 earnings at $10.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRE. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.89.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $152.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Sempra by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Sempra by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sempra news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,019.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,154. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

