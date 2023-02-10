FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Subsea 7 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year. The consensus estimate for Subsea 7’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Subsea 7 has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

