FUNToken (FUN) One Day Volume Reaches $2.08 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One FUNToken token can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $74.03 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FUNToken has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

