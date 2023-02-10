Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Shares of ULCC stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.95 and a beta of 2.11. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Frontier Group to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

Frontier Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 1,838.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000.

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international destinations in the Americas. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.