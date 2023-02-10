Frontier (FRONT) Price Hits $0.22

Frontier (FRONT) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 10th. Frontier has a market capitalization of $20.24 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Frontier has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

