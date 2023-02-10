Frontier 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.25 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Frontier token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001035 BTC on exchanges. Frontier has a market cap of $20.27 million and $3.25 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

