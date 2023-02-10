Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.03–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.55 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.01-$0.03 EPS.
Freshworks Stock Down 6.7 %
NASDAQ:FRSH traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,534,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,699. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. Freshworks has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 0.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRSH. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Freshworks from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Freshworks from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.90.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Freshworks Company Profile
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
