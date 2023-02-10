Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.01)-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $575-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.88 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.01-$0.03 EPS.

FRSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Freshworks from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.90.

Shares of FRSH traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.79. 4,534,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,699. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Freshworks news, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel bought 91,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,375,757.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,081,333 shares in the company, valued at $46,127,555.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel bought 91,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,375,757.97. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,081,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,127,555.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $66,948.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,010,901 shares of company stock worth $14,604,578 and sold 77,357 shares worth $1,145,583. 29.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Freshworks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Freshworks in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

