Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 665 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,445 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.41.

BA stock opened at $211.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.17. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $223.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

