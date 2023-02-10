Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 651 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Trading Down 1.9 %
BLK opened at $715.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $810.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $728.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $683.42.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.80.
Insider Activity at BlackRock
In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,924 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,862 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.
