Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 479 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,784 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $240.62 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $263.30. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.52.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBB. UBS Group lowered shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.