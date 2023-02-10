Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 2,995 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 659.8% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 178.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average of $52.20. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $67.50.

