Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 4,146 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 203,165,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,116,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,097 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,938,000 after purchasing an additional 950,450 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,764 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in AT&T by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after buying an additional 10,508,871 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in AT&T by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,618,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,688,000 after buying an additional 3,642,804 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

