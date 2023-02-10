Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Cuts Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 8,264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,990 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,515,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,439,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,744,000 after purchasing an additional 260,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,950,000 after purchasing an additional 126,678 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,381,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON opened at $317.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.57.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.80.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

