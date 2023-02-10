Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 23,439 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 240.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,439 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 219.9% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 125.6% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 234.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.4% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Global Equities Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.91.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $207.32 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

