Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 173 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $257.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.72 and its 200 day moving average is $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 51.76%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $778,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at $391,980.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $778,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,980.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total value of $321,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,905,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,825 shares of company stock worth $25,099,492. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

