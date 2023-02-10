Frax Share Market Cap Hits $885.04 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $885.04 million and approximately $255.88 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for about $12.04 or 0.00054944 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,518,311 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

