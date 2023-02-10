Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FWRD. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.50.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air Trading Down 14.3 %

FWRD opened at $97.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $84.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.66 and its 200 day moving average is $103.30.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.30). Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $481.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $302,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,891. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,135 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.