Fortinet, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fortinet in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst J. Ho anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortinet’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fortinet’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTNT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $57.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after buying an additional 42,299,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fortinet by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,136,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fortinet by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,010,000 after buying an additional 2,205,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

