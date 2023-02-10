Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Buys 5,026 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 201.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,484,549,000 after buying an additional 6,125,732 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 358.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,617,672,000 after buying an additional 4,766,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 254.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,738,492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,522,135,000 after buying an additional 4,119,383 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,779,237. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.91.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $207.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $655.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

