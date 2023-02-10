Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter.

Focus Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of FOCS opened at $50.06 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $54.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,364,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOCS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

