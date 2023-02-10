Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Acquired by Clayton Partners LLC

Clayton Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,789 shares during the period. Fluor accounts for about 2.9% of Clayton Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Fluor by 70.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 91.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 665.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Fluor during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the third quarter worth $77,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLR. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

Fluor Stock Up 1.2 %

About Fluor

NYSE:FLR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $37.73.

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.