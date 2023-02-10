Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.176-$5.242 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.99 billion.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

FLO traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.52. 2,816,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average of $27.66.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLO shares. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Institutional Trading of Flowers Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 15.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth $239,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 28.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

