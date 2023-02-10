Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases Earnings Results

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Flowers Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 0.5 %

FLO stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $788,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 208,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Flowers Foods by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 19,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

