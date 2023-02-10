FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Up 984.4% in January

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a growth of 984.4% from the January 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance
Shares of SKOR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,545. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $51.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.80.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
