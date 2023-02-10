FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $875-890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.39 million. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.75-$17.25 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $248.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of FLT traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.51. 111,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,574. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $265.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 43.94%. The firm had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

