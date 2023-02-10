FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLT. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $266.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $245.83.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $203.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $265.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.09.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 27.85%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 548.1% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,019,000 after purchasing an additional 115,217 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 19,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,912,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 933.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 33,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 30,115 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

