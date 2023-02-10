Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV stock opened at $116.50 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.28.

Insider Activity

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.05.

Fiserv Company Profile



Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

