FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Acquired by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,225 shares during the quarter. FirstService accounts for 4.2% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of FirstService worth $13,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in FirstService by 365.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 854,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,652,000 after acquiring an additional 670,727 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,391,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,325,000 after buying an additional 238,980 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,022,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,425,000 after buying an additional 226,966 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,265,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 281,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,092,000 after purchasing an additional 132,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of FSV traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.27. The company had a trading volume of 13,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,978. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.88. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $112.44 and a 1-year high of $158.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 1.04.

FirstService Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSV. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.