FirstService Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) – Raymond James lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FirstService in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for FirstService’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FirstService stock opened at C$191.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.45 billion and a PE ratio of 54.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$177.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$170.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.78. FirstService has a 12 month low of C$145.76 and a 12 month high of C$203.36.

FirstService Increases Dividend

About FirstService

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.299 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

