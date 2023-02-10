FirstService Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) – Raymond James lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FirstService in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for FirstService’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share.
Shares of FirstService stock opened at C$191.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.45 billion and a PE ratio of 54.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$177.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$170.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.78. FirstService has a 12 month low of C$145.76 and a 12 month high of C$203.36.
FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.
