First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Update

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the January 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 44.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 542.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 622.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 29.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,848. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $42.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.