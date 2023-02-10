First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Update

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the January 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 44.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 542.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 622.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 29.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,848. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $42.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.