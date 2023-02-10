First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.09

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.09 and traded as high as $27.37. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 373,862 shares changing hands.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 63,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.4% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 117,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.