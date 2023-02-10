First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 456.3% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of FTXL stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,846. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.66.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 84,317 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 38,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,034,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $733,000.

