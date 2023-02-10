First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FGM stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.99. 2,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $52.06.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.
