First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

FGM stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.99. 2,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $52.06.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 327.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 200.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 199,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 133,040 shares during the period.

