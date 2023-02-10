First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the January 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAL. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 256.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 57,230 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,753. The stock has a market cap of $108.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.21 and a beta of 0.13. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.15 and a 1 year high of $53.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average of $48.41.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.89%.

