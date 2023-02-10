First Merchants Co. (FRME) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on March 17th

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

First Merchants has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. First Merchants has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Merchants to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants Trading Down 0.0 %

First Merchants stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.08. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Merchants

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Merchants by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,493,000 after buying an additional 426,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,307,000 after purchasing an additional 137,877 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 93,181 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,244,000 after purchasing an additional 72,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at $2,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Merchants from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

First Merchants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.