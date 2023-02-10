First Merchants Co. (FRME) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on March 17th

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.
First Merchants has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. First Merchants has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Merchants to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.
First Merchants stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.08. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.61.
Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Merchants from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.
