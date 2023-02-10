First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 225.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 194,783 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at $1,046,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Stephens raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $341,403.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $341,403.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $103,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,356.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.87.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 101.62%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Featured Articles

