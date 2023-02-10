First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Sells $341,403.00 in Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.87. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 101.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

A number of brokerages have commented on FIBK. Stephens upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Further Reading

