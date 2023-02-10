First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. First Industrial Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 88.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $53.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.76. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FR. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

