First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 692 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

